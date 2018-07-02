And so the Cabinet has made its shuffles just as BP predicted…

Polls suggest Bahamians want the FNM Government shuffled out of POWER!



The Cabinet Office has announced a Cabinet reshuffle:

Renward Wells is to be reassigned from the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources to the Ministry of Transport and Local Government.

Frankie Campbell is to be reassigned from the Ministry of Transport and Local Government to the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development.

Michael Pintard is to be reassigned from the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture to the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources.

Lanisha Rolle is to be reassigned from the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development to the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture.

BP believes PM Minnis is not pleased with the performance of any of the Ministers and is attempting to distract Bahamians from the 12% VAT increase.

We report yinner decide!