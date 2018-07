BP BREAKING 》》》 A yellow bus – #317 – has overturned near the entrance of The Office of The Prime Minister just minutes ago on West Bay Street.

It is said that the accident occurred due to an oil spill that happened a few weeks ago in the area. It is the second accident we know of in the area due to the spill.

The oil-spill was covered with sand but problem continues. Road users should be careful on approach into the area.

We report yinner decide.