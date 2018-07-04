RBDF Apprehends 40 Haitian Migrants near Eleuthera

More than 2,000 illegals interception for the year!



Coral Harbour Base, 03 JUL. ‘18 (RBDF): Over 40 Haitian migrants were apprehended off Eleuthera by HMBS Madeira, under the command of Senior Lieutenant William Sturrup, this morning. The conventional sailing vessel was apprehended approximately 20 nautical miles south of Bannerman Town, South Eleuthera.

The migrants are currently on their way to the capital, where they will be turned over to Immigration officials for further processing.

Over 2,000 migrants have been apprehended by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force for the year, thus far.

The latest apprehension by a Defence Force patrol vessel was on March 28, when approximately 90 migrants were apprehended near Eleuthera by HMBS Cascarilla.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force remains committed to protecting the territorial integrity of The Bahamas and keeping our borders secured.