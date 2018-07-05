The Governor General attends US Independence Celebrations



NASSAU, The Bahamas – Governor General Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling attended the Anniversary Celebration of Independence of the United States of America at Liberty Overlook on Tuesday, the eve of 4th of July festivities.

Pictured during the gala from left are: Acting Prime Minister, the Hon. Peter Turnquest; Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling; US Embassy Charge d’Affaires Stephanie Bowers; and Commander/United States Northern Command, General Terrence O’Shaughnessy. (BIS Photo/Derek Smith)