Detectives need your help in looking for Rashad Reid [aka Smiley Killer]

Man suspected in the killing of Kiria Ericka Musgrove is now wanted by police!



Nassau – Police have issued a photo of a suspect they believe was behind the fatal shooting of that female last week in Pastel Gardens. She was discovered in bushes off Cowpen Road west.

The suspect is Rashad Reid, aka Smiley Killer. Police say he has a light brown complexion, is 6’ tall and is of slim build.

Last week Friday two men and the victim, Kiria Ericka Musgrove, aged 25 years, of Watlins Street, Coconut Grove, were in a vehicle when gunfire was heard and everyone fled. Musgrove was abducted in the vehicle by the shooter and later dumped on the side of the road. She was discovered on Sunday evening.

Reid has vanished from the earth but someone in the country knows where he is.

If you are in your yard and you see or know of this man and where he is hiding please call the police or Crime Stoppers at 3288477 [TIPS]. Stop Smiley Killer before he strikes again.

We report yinner decide!