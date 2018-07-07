The National Flag Carrier Bahamasair has cancelled all flight in and out of Haiti….

Civil unrest erupts in Haiti…



NASSAU, BAHAMAS: Bahamasair wishes to advise the travelling public that as a result of the civil unrest currently unfolding in Port-Au-Prince and Cap-Haitien, all flights into Haiti have been temporarily suspended to ensure the safety of our passengers and crew.

Bahamasair will continue to monitor the situation closely and will liaise with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for further updates on the situation in Haiti. The airline will only resume service once we are satisfied that there will be no threat to our passengers or our staff.

We join the international community in praying for peace and safety, and a return to normalcy in Haiti.

Bahamasair thanks the traveling public for their continued support as we strive to be the airline of choice connecting the islands of The Bahamas to the world.