A man the 57th homicide victim shot in Englerston identified by BP…



Nassau – Bahamas Press is getting more intel into that Homestead shooting in the community of Englerston this afternoon is dead.

Sources tell the 57th homicide victim is a man by the name of Shannador Mackey. He was shot twice to the head.

Events in this incident are recorded that sometime before 3pm a man was standing on Homestead Street, when what is believed to be a Ford vehicle pulled up next to him. Occupant fired shots at him, hitting him to the body before speeding away.

The victim ran to a nearby home and was assisted to hospital where he later died.

Little is known as to who Shannador was at this time, but in due course we intend to find out.

