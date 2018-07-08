Another man is fatally shot on Homestead Street in Englerston this afternoon…

Country records the 57th Homicide on Homestead Street in Englerston…



Nassau – An active homicide investigation has opened this afternoon in the Homestead Street community where a man has been fatally shot.

Police have now arrived on the scene of the country’s 57th homicide incident. Details are still sketchy, and his identity has not been made known to us.

Just a few weeks ago the country’s 42nd homicide victim died in that same area following gunshot wounds. And before that victim back in early April a man, who was wanted by police for years, Bradley Heastie, was fatally shot dead on the same street in the Englerston community.

All we say is this: The streets are getting hot!

We report yinner decide!