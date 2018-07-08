Haitian Migrants Charged before Courts



Coral Harbour Base, 06 JUL. ‘18 (RBDF): A total of 46 Haitian migrants were charged before the courts in Nassau after they were apprehended in Bahamian waters on Tuesday past by members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

The migrants, (38 males, 8 females) all pleaded guilty to illegal landing before Magistrate Carolyn Evans on Thursday.

Two of the migrants were repeat offenders, and were sentenced to The Bahamas Department of Corrections. Alliance Alcy will serve 3 months in jail and Sherline Myrtil will serve 6 months. They will both be deported after completion of their time served. The other 44 migrants are expected to be deported as soon as possible.

The group of 46 migrants were apprehended by Defence Force patrol craft, HMBS Madeira under the command of Senior Lieutenant William Sturrup off South Eleuthera.

This is the second group of migrants to be charged within the past 3 months. On April 25, a total of 35 Haitian migrants were charged before the courts in Marsh Harbour, Abaco after they were apprehended during a joint operation between The Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Police Force and Bahamas Immigration Department. They were all deported to Haiti.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force remains committed to protecting the territorial integrity of The Bahamas and keeping our borders secured.