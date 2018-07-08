Opposition Leader Hon. Philip Brave Davis is now turning his attention on how Bahamians will benefit from our natural resources…

PLP Leader Philip Brave Davis celebrated by the women of the PLP. File Photo.

Nassau – While The Minnis Cabinet is about to review a study on Aragonite in The Bahamas, Opposition Leader Philip Davis told the media this week that studies have already been conducted by the former administration on aragonite and its potential financial benefits for Bahamians.

Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest recently signed an agreement with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) for a $500,000 grant to study the country’s natural resources, among other things.

According to Davis, however, consideration was also being given on how local industries could be established under aragonite.

