Phenton Neymour exposes the lies inside the EY FNM Audit Report on Water and Sewerage..

Nassau – Adrian Gibson MP Executive Chairman informed Parliament that Sr Executives of the Water & Sewerage Corp. will be prosecuted for malfeasance arising from the forensic audit of the Corporation.

Former Minister of State Phenton Neymour appeared today on Guardian Radio and said that he tried 13 times to reach the Minister responsible for WSC without success. Neymour said the Audit of W&S was another production of FNM lies.

Laville and the other executives must have heaved a sigh of relief. PLP Leader Philip Davis warned the government about the manner in which they were rushing to judgement. No lie must be allowed to further a political agenda.