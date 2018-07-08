Gang bang hit killers charged in connection with the string of violent murders in the capital

Men believed to be behind the murders of brothers Malik and Delano Cartwright, Anthony Thompson, Robert Smith, Anthony “Hot Dog” Brice charged!



Nassau – POLICE have charged two suspected hit-men with the murders of two gangbanging brothers in addition to other murders. McKenzie Cela, 29, of Kemp Road, and Geram Sainvil, of Edward Avenue, Marathon Estates, are charged with the June 9 barbershop murders of Dirty South Order gang members Malik Cartwright and Delano Cartwright.

The brothers, aged 18 and 19, were killed just a little over a year after the murder of their father Delanzo “Lance” Cartwright.

Two hooded men, who police allege were Cela and Sainvil, burst into the Supercuts barber shop on Jerome Avenue, off Kemp Road, as the teens were waiting for a haircut.

Cela and Sainvil were not required to enter pleas to the murder charges. They are also accused of the June 16 murder of Anthony Thompson.

He was shot and killed in a clothing store on Faith Avenue. Prosecutors also suspect that the men are responsible for the May 24 home-invasion murder and armed robbery of Robert Smith.

Intruders shot Smith dead at his Lobster Avenue home after robbing him of $900. And Cela and Phillano Williams are accused of the June 11 murder of Anthony “Hot Dog” Brice in Fox Hill.

