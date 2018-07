NASSAU, The Bahamas – Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling, Governor General, bought remarks during The 45th Independence Celebrations National Pride Day under the theme: ‘Celebrate Bahamas: We’ve Come This Far By Faith’.

The event was held outside Parliament in Rawson Squares on Friday, July 6, 2018, and was attended by officials and residents from all walks of life.

Music was provided by the National Youth Orchestra.

