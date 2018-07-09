Four men will be declared National Heroes this evening

The Order of National Hero will be bestowed upon: Roland T. Symonette, Lynden Pindling, Milo Butler and Cecil Wallace Whitfield.



Nassau – Four men who served the country will posthumously be declared National Heroes of the country.

We can tell you the Cabinet has gone against the recommendations of the Advisory Committee, which had advanced that one person be named each year on Independence Day for The Order of National Hero.

The Cabinet decided that it would name four instead, and in this order: Roland T. Symonette, Lynden Pindling, Milo Butler and Cecil Wallace Whitfield.

The honours will be announced via a press statement this evening. NO EVENT IS PLANNED TONIGHT! Government House tomorrow evening will hold a State Reception.

The new National Honours System was passed into law in 2016. The Advisory Committee invites nominations from the general public for award of Honours under the established Societies of Honour as follows: The Order of National Hero, The Order The Bahamas, The Order of Distinction, The Order of Merit, The Order of the Lignum Vitae.

The system also provides for the award of medals as follows: (a) Distinguished Service Medals for Citizens of The Bahamas in recognition of exceptional service in Public Service or the Civil Society, or (b) Badges of Honour for persons in the Civil Society who perform exceptional service to The Bahamas; and (c) Medals for acts of Bravery undertaken in The Bahamas by any person.

We report yinner decide!