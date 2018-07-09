Police needs all our help in catching these crooks on bail off the streets!



Nassau – Police are asking members of the public to come forth with any information they may have in solving an attempted armed robbery and two armed robberies, which occurred over a 24-hour period.

In the first incident, according to reports, shortly before 10:00am, Sunday, 8th July, 2018, an armed male entered a t-shirt shop on Bay and Frederick Streets and demanded cash. A struggle ensued between him and the cashier. He was able to push her to the floor and run from the store. Nothing was taken from the establishment.

In the first second according to reports, shortly after 2:00pm Sunday, 8th July, 2018, a woman was sitting in her blue 2006 Mercedes Benz Licensed #AH4920, on Podoleo Street when she was approached by a man armed with a firearm who pulled her from the vehicle, before getting into it along with another male and speeding away. A short time later, police recovered the vehicle on Hospital Lane south of Poinciana Drive with extensive damages.

In the third incident, according to reports, shortly before 1:00am, Monday, 9th July, 2018, a man was in the parking lot of the Mall at Marathon and about to get into his silver 2006 Honda Accord car, license # AK8718, when he was approached by two armed men who demanded the keys to his vehicle, before getting into it and speeding away.

Investigations are ongoing.