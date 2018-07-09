Roads seriously congested as Independence holiday approaches



Nassau – As the Independence celebrations get underway, the road corridors as jammed tight.

We advise motorists to stay off the roads. It’s hot and ya only burning up ya gas to pay Vat.

This is how it is looking right on West Bay Street where traffic is backed up badly. West bound traffic on West Bay Street tight. There is no entry on the Southbound lane of the corridor near the Saunders Beach roundabout because a truck has lost its inventory of PVC pipes which has the area blocked.

We ga say it again…Get off the road. Avoid this area.

