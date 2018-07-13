Abaco traffic victim surprising dies five days later in hospital…



Abaco – Bahamas Press is now recording another traffic fatality this time on the street of Sandy Point, Abaco.

We can report that on Saturday 7th July 2018 shortly after 1:00am, a traffic accident occurred on Queen Street, Sandy Point, Abaco, involving a gray 1998 Nissan Altima and a male pedestrian.

The victim was transported to the Sandy Point Government Clinic via private vehicle where he was seen by doctor and later airlifted to New Providence for further medical attention.

Sadly yesterday, Thursday 12th July 2018, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Police say they are now thoroughly investigating the incident.