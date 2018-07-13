Minister Rolle Tours Sports Division of Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture



NASSAU, The Bahamas — After back-to-back meetings with the staff of the Youth and Sports Divisions, on July 12, 2018 Director of Sports Timothy Munnings, along with Consultant Mike Sands, led a tour of his division for Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon. Lanisha Rolle.

During the short tour, she had a chance to informally discuss plans and developments for the division, its reach into the wider community, and also to interact with summer students assigned to the division.

(BIS Photos / Eric Rose)