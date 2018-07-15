Defence Force responds to Threats



Nassau – The Royal Bahamas Defence Force reassures the general public and the local fishing community of its commitment to maintaining a strong presence within our maritime domain to safeguard the people of The Bahamas against recent threats of harm.

These threats were made by way of social media earlier this week after the Royal Bahamas Defence Force arrested a foreign poaching vessel for illegally fishing in the southern Bahamas.

The Defence Force will continue to maintain a close working relationship with the local fishing community, which has resulted in much success including the recent arrests of two foreign fishing vessels with a combined total of 50 foreign nationals on board.

Additionally, the Defence Force is collaborating with the Royal Bahamas Police Force in response to any threats received so that appropriate action can be taken by the Ministries of National Security and Foreign Affairs. The Defence Force remains undeterred, and is all the more committed to securing our borders.

Bahamians, in general, and members of the local fishing community, in particular, are therefore reminded not to take matters into their own hands, but to allow the Defence Force, in collaboration with local law enforcement and regional partners, to bring those who violate our laws to justice.