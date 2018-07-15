Miller-Uibo wins 200m in Morocco



Shaunae Miller-Uibo yesterday picked up another win on the International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) Diamond League Circuit.

At the stop in Rabat, Morocco, the Bahamian Olympic gold medalist won the women’s 200m in a meeting record of 22.49 for The Bahamas, with Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith second in 22.40.

Miller-Uibo remains undefeated in both of her specialty events (200, 400) so far for the outdoor track and field season.

She’ll be in action in the 200 again on July 19th, when the Diamond League makes a stop in Monica. Olympian’s Steven Gardiner and Donald Thomas will also be competing in Monaco.

Gardiner will run in the men’s 400, while Thomas looks to pick up a win in the high jump.