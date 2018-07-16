Plenty migrants flee Haiti for the Bahamas!



MICAL – Sometimes around 5:30am on Sunday 15 July, 2018 HMBS DURWARD KNOWLES under the command of Lt. Cdr. Omarve Saunders intercepted a 40′ HSV 40nm east of Ragged Island with Haitian migrants onboard.

The vessel was boarded the migrants transported for processing.

A second migrant vessel was intercepted just an hour later this morning by USCG Cutter Northland 16nm Southwest of the Southern tip of Acklins.

The marines are doing their job to protect the country from an invasion.

We report yinner decide.