Look how FRED SMITH jackup Haitians to make sure they get charged!

Haitian Migrants Charged before Courts



Nassau – A second group of Haitian migrants were charged before the courts in Inagua after they were apprehended in Bahamian waters on Sunday past by the US Coast Guard in collaboration with Operation Bahamas Turks and Caicos (OPBAT) and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

The migrants (97 males, 23 females), all pleaded guilty to illegal landing before Magistrate kara Turnquest on Tuesday. They were processed by The Bahamas Immigration Department and are expected to be deported as soon as possible.

This group of migrants was apprehended on Sunday July 15th by the US Coast Guard Cutter Northland, approximately 16 nautical miles south of Acklins Island.

The apprehension was the a result of a joint maritime operation between the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Operation Bahamas Turks and Caicos Islands (OPBAT), and the United States Coast Guard in which 2 Haitian sloops with a total of 162 migrants were intercepted.

The first group of 42 migrants that were apprehended by HMBS Durward Knowles on Sunday past were charged on Monday and are also awaiting deportation.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force remains committed to protecting the territorial integrity of The Bahamas and keeping our borders secured.