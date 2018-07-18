The magistrate courts will indeed be busy as four people will be charged for murder including two juvenile males…



NASSAU – Police tell us today at 12noon, two juvenile males and an adult male will be arraigned before the magistrate court on charges of Murder in connection with the shooting death of Sean Augustin who was killed on 13th July, 2018 at Baillou Hill Road. They will also be charged with 2 counts of attempted murder.

Also a second suspect, an adult male, will be formally charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Shanindore Neely who was killed on 8th July, 2018.

Well the police continue to do a stellar job in bringing suspects to justice.

