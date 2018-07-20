Police have shot and killed wanted armed robbery suspect 35-year-old Dario Tinker aka “GEICO”



Nassau – Bahamas Press has identified the victim in that police shooting, which now claims the life of another young man in the capital.

We can confirm the latest police-shooting victim is 35-year-old Dario Tinker, who also goes by the name ‘Geico’ of East Street.

Police, you should remember, wanted him, since last year December when he was mounted in a police sketch parade as a WANTED MAN in the full glare of the press. At the time residents were asked to share information to his whereabouts and help turn him in.

Tinker was wanted for multiple offences including armed robbery. In a video shared heavily online ‘Geico’ was captured robbing an Asian store right here in the capital.

Well… suspect ‘Geico’ was shot dead by police this Friday eveing. We don’t know if he was armed. He was shot dead by police on Williams Lane opposite Sun Tee on Shirley Street.

Well one thing is certain; ‘Geico’ ain’t ga have no more chance to rob anyone else in the earth!

We report yinner decide!