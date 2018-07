NASSAU, The Bahamas — The first Bahamas branch of Toastmasters International Club 1600 held the Annual Installation of Executive Officers ceremony in the Ballroom of Government House on Thursday, July 19, 2018 under the patronage of Governor General Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling.

The Governor General is pictured pinning the lapel of new President of Toastmasters Club 1600, Osbourn Moxey.

(BIS Photos/Derek Smith)