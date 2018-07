Monaco – Shaunae Miller-Uibo ran a world-leading time of 48.97 seconds to win the 400 meters (m) at the IAAF Diamond League in Monaco today.

Miller-Uibo, the first Bahamian woman to run under 49 seconds, lowered the national record of 49.07s set by Tonique Williams in 2004.

New National Record

New Meet Record

New Diamond League Record

New World Lead

New Personal Best.