NASSAU, The Bahamas — Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon. Lanisha Rolle, joined by Director of Culture Rowena Sutherland, visited the National Art Gallery of The Bahamas (NAGB), on July 19, 2018.

Chief Curator Holly Bynoe and Communications and Development Officer Malika Pryor-Martin hosted the duo to a tour of the facility and exhibits, and introduced Minister Rolle to several staff members and a few artists creating pieces on property. (BIS Photos/Eric Rose)