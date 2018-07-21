Rolle kicked out of Gender and Family affairs – now in the hands of the PM’s Spouse?



Nassau – Sources tell us Minister Lanisha Rolle got run out of the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development, which also housed the GENDER and FAMILY desk!

PM Minnis removed Rolle in a small Cabinet shakeup and failed to say why, other than that he wanted Minister to gain exposure.

Minister Frankie Campbell is now in Charge of WOMEN, Gender and Family Affairs? And we just wonder if it is true that the powerful wife of the PM is now FULLY in charge of the desk?

All we ga say is this: Das good for Rolle!

We report yinner decide!