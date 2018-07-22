Two Bahamians took home the top prize at the Miss and Little Miss Regency International event!

Las Vegas – Two young Bahamian girls are already making waves in the world and tonight we can report some good news that we have new global queens!

Two beautiful young Bahamian girls have won Jr. Miss and Little Miss Regency International pageants Las Vegas today.

Little Miss Tysha Johnson and Junior Miss Kassiti Capron from the Bahamas took home top prizes at the international event.

Little Miss Regency is a youth development pageant geared to develop social skills in young girls between age 7 to 10 years old. In keeping with its mandate of character development, the organization will place heavy emphasis on fostering self-esteem, social graces and a sense of purpose in the girls who undergo the pageant program.

BP sends our congratulations to the girls as the represent the Bahamas to the world!

We report yinner decide!