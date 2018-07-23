Boat haul pull electrical wires on Eastern Road into the street…BP IS LIVE!



Nassau – Bahamas Press is now warning motorists to AVOID THE EASTERN ROAD CORRIDOR this afternoon as major electrical wires have collapsed into the streets.

The incident unfolded after some [yinner know we want cuss] decided to haul a huge boat through the Eastern Road area, which hooked at the top of the wires and pilled the lines into the road.

Traffic now in the area is backed up and it will take much work to rectify the issue. We advise motorists [especially the prison bus crew] to avoid the area at all cost.

We report yinner decide!