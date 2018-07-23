Prime Minister Minnis Asks for Help from the Church to Build a Better Bahamas – YEAH RIGHT!



NASSAU, The Bahamas — Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Hubert A. Minnis said that his vision and mission is to provide opportunities for residents to experience a better Bahamas.

He was addressing the 36th Annual Convention of Calvary Deliverance Church on Sunday, July 22, 2018.

The church celebrated under the theme: “The Year of New Beginnings, Revelations, Declarations & Manifestations – The Year to Live and Not Die”.

The Prime Minister told the church that its theme is very timely as it evokes “the God of new beginnings, the God of rebirth and restoration.”

“Dear Brothers and Sisters, I ask for your prayers and your help as we work together to build a country committed to a greater Culture of Life, with more hope and opportunity for more of our people,” the Prime Minister said.

He noted that the late Pope John Paul II often spoke about the Culture of Life and the Culture of Death.

“He spoke of the need for the Church and the State to collaborate in the promotion of a Culture of Life, and to work together to address the attitudes and practices which give rise to a Culture of Death,” the Prime Minister said.

According to the Prime Minister, the dignity of every human being, made in the image and likeness of God, must be a shared and fundamental value for both Church and State.

“When we defend or uphold human dignity we promote a Culture of Life. We are all brothers and sisters and equal in the sight of Almighty God,” he said.

In this vein, he said that the fight and struggle for equality throughout history is essential in promoting and building a Culture of Life.

The Prime Minister also shared his vision for and mission for the country which is “to promote a greater Culture of Life by greatly expanding access to opportunity and hope for more Bahamians.”

He added: “I want more of our young people to realize their dreams and to develop their talents.”

According to the Prime Minister, access to quality education and training are fundamental in building a more prosperous and productive, and a fairer and more just society.

Toward this end, beginning in September, those young people who meet the necessary qualifications will be able to attend BTVI for free, he said. In addition, beginning next year September, those young Bahamians who meet the necessary qualifications will be able to attend the University of The Bahamas tuition-free.

“This is a revolution in education in The Bahamas,” he said. “Indeed, it is one of the biggest advancements in education in our history.”

Another dream for many Bahamians is to own their own home, the Prime Minister said, adding that, “We promote the Culture of Life when we help to improve family life.”

Scores of qualifying Bahamians will be able to purchase fully serviced-lots from the Government at extremely reduced rates. In some cases, the lots will be sold at a value 70 per cent less than market value. The lots will already include the infrastructure to start construction, including electricity, water and paved roadways.

In the area of crime, the Prime Minister said particularly violent crimes and gang violence need to be addressed. These, he added, help to fuel a Culture of Death.

Last year, the Citizen Security and Justice Program was launched, which is specifically designed to help reduce crime.

“We want to give hundreds of young people the opportunity to help build a Culture of Life instead of being involved in behaviours which often lead to early deaths,” the Prime Minister said.

He also noted that the Over-the-Hill Redevelopment Project and the Economic Empowerment Zones Bill seeks to help reduce poverty and provide opportunity for more Bahamians.