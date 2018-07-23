Watch Minnis Government ends up in the Hague answering to crimes against humanity!



Well, we are learning this morning from the Tribune that the DRUNK AGAIN Attorney General Carl Wilshire Bethel has directed the INDEPENDENT DPP to investigate what he suspects are allegations about the inside of the war-room of a POLITICAL PARTY!

We at BP consider these developments as SERIOUS POLITICAL PERSECUTIONS now unfolding in the Bahamas. As a precautionary measure we will begin drafting our OFFICIAL LETTER TO THE INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT IN THE HAGUE to examine a cause to prosecute individuals [GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS] for the international crimes of genocide and crimes against humanity! DEMOCRACY IS LOST, PEOPLE!