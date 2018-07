In June of 2017 former Police Commissioner Dr. Ellison Greenslade warned members of the Anti-Corruption Unit of the following, “You must have complainants in these matters. Someone must be aggrieved in these matters, a formal complaint is made and once that is done, then the law takes its course.

There is due process, there is natural justice and a commissioner follows the script of the law.” He added how police cannot just be “off in the dark, searching around, trying to manufacture things.”