The Christian Community is waking up this morning to the news of the passing of Apostle J. RODNEY Roberts…

Nassau - Breaking News coming into Bahamas Press confirms that senior pastor of Five Porches of Deliverance Apostle J. RODNEY Roberts passed away overnight.

The sad news comes just weeks after on July 6th when he suffered a stroke and was rushed to hospital where recently he underwent brain surgery. He eventually died of a heart attack early this morning.

A radio preacher and publisher Rev. ROBERTS became even more famous as a gospel singing artist who took his message of deliverance across the country.

BAHAMAS Press sends our deepest condolences to his wife and family, his church and the wider christian community on his passing.

Rest Eternal Grant Unto Him O Lord! Amen....

