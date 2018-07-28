Department of Statistics say UNEMPLOYMENT decreased by 0.1% – We know plenty foreigners are working at Baha Mar!

Russians now employed at Baha Mar? Well WHAT IN DA HELL IS DIS?



Nassau, Bahamas – (Preliminary Results Labour Force Survey – May 2018)

Since November 2017, employment has increased by 4,525 persons (or 2.2%) from 203,730 to 208,255 in May 2018.

There were increases in both the number of employed and unemployed persons. However, there was no significant change in the unemployment rate between November 2017 (10.1%) and May 2018 (10.0%).

Two of the three most populated islands that were surveyed experienced increases in their unemployment rates, and one experienced a decline. At the time of the survey (April 29 – May 5, 2018), the rate in Grand Bahama was 12.4% and Abaco 10.7%. In contrast, New Providence’s unemployment rate declined from 10.6% in November 2017 to 10.0% in May 2018.

Among the total employed labour force, there were more men (107,815) than women (100,440). Additionally, in all the islands surveyed except Abaco, men were higher in numbers among the unemployed labour force.

The vulnerable employment declined by 10.0%, from 16,370 (May 2017) to 14,740 (May 2018).The rate now stands at 7.1% of total employment. There are more males (8,265) than females (6,475) in this category. These workers as defined by ILO are less likely to have formal work arrangements, and more likely to lack decent working conditions and are often characterized by inadequate earnings and benefits

Unemployment among youths (15-24 years) in the country continued to be considerably higher than any other age group which is common to most countries. Their unemployment rate increased from 22.1% in November 2017 to 24.1% in May 2018.

Discouraged workers in the country increased by 6.9% over the six month period. New Providence and Grand Bahama experienced increases in the number of discouraged workers- 7.3 % and 2.5%, respectively. However, discouraged workers in Abaco declined by 2.7%. These persons, according to the standard definition of the International Labour Organization (ILO), “did not look for work because they believed no jobs were available for them.

The Department of Statistics is the Government Agency in The Bahamas mandated by law to collect, process, analyze and disseminate statistics. Its mandate is to deliver timely official statistics. Please contact the Department of Statistics at 242-604-4000 for questions and enquiries. This release, with accompanying tables, will be immediately available on the Department’s website, www.bahamas.gov.bs/statistics.

Further details will be available by September 2018.