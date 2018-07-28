GRANDSON FOUND GUILTY OF KILLING HIS GRANDMOTHER

Jonathan Bethel 26-years was found guilty this week of murdering his grandmother – He could get 60 years for his crime but this is still on the worst of the worst!



Nassau – A Supreme Court jury on Monday found a 26-year-old man guilty of stabbing his grandmother to death in 2013.

The 12-member jury took an hour to return its verdict against Jonathan Bethel, who showed no reaction to the decision.

The jury accepted the prosecution’s contention that Bethel killed Vivian Johnson, the 74-year-old who had raised him from the age of six weeks old, before going on a joy ride in her car. She had been stabbed 27 times.

Acting Justice Andrew Forbes will sentence Bethel on September 17.

WHAT SHOULD BE HIS PUNISHMENT?

We report yinner decide!