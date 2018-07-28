Two traffic fatality victims in capital identified

Residents are being killed senselessly on the streets in serious accidents…



Nassau – Bahamas Press is now giving more details to the morning traffic fatality in the Mount Pleasant Village community which has claimed the life of a male resident.

The incident unfolded on Friday, 27th July, 2018 and according to reports, shortly after 9:00am, a three car collision occurred on Western Road south of Mount Pleasant Village. An adult male, the driver of the white Mazda vehicle, received serious injuries. He was treated by medical personnel on scene; however, he succumbed to his injures. The female drivers of the other two vehicles, were transported to hospital and are listed in stable condition.

The deceased has been officially identified as Achintya Garikaparthi, age 18 years of Blair Estate. Investigations are being continued by officers from the RBPF Traffic Department.

BP has also identified the victim in that hit and run incident on Robinson Road last week on Friday 20th July, 2018. We have identified that victim as 55-year-old Andre Sands. He was killed after he attempted to cross the road. The driver of a red truck hit him out the earth and never stopped. How heartless.

The value of life in such incidents is around $5,000. Meanwhile the Sawyer dude who caused the death of four women during the Labour Day has yet to be charged. He has close ties to PM MINNIS and CO. Ah well! Death via vehicular homicide has no penalties these days.

