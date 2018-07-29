A passenger is dead in the Mount Pleasant Western New Providence Community this evening…

Deceased passenger and driver were Asian male nurses employed at PMH..



Nassau – BREAKING NEWS AGAIN confirms we have another traffic fatality recorded in the western section of New Providence this blessed Sunday evening.

Police are on the scene of a confirmed fatality on the South Western Road just at the entrance of Mt. Pleasant Village community.

There, a single vehicle collided with a Poinciana Tree on the western side of the corridor then into a concrete wall. An Asian adult male passenger is confirmed deceased at the scene.

The impact was so serious that it knocked the car’s engine right out of the vehicle and into the road.

The male driver of a 2007 Honda Fit was transported to PMH by EMS with serious injuries but not life threatening.

Both driver and passenger are male nurses assigned to the Princess Margaret Hospital BP can report.

Just on Friday morning around 9am 18-year-old Achintya Garikaparthi, of Blair Estate lost his life on that scene of that same corridor.

We report yinner decide!

