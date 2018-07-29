Another large fire of vehicles is now ablaze at Strachan’s Auto on Soldier Road…



Nassau – Bahamas Press is right now getting the report of a large fire in the tight residential Soldier Road community.

We can report that a very large number of vehicles are now on fire at Strachan’s Auto compound.

We understand all units of the Fire Services have responded to the blaze and are actively attempting to control the fire from spreading.

We warn residents in the area to take swift precautions and, if you reside in a dead end nearby, evacuate. This one could end up like a wild Greece Fire…

BP is racing to the scene…

