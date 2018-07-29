Cabinet Minister jets off to London for weeks on Sports Training?9

BP SUNDAY SPECIAL: What is the cost for the training at the Taxpayers Expense…



Nassau – Bahamas Press is reporting that the Minister of Youth Sports and Culture Lanisha Rolle is expected to jet off to EUROPE for what is being dubbed SPORTS TRAINING!

We are learning that her husband and kids are also on that flight into Europe. They all will join the Minister for the next 30 days.

Now we only wonder what kind of Sports Training is it that will take a Minister – at taxpayers expense – to Europe for the next 30 days?

We wonder how much will this trip cost? And we want to know if the Cabinet of the Bahamas approved this!

No wonder the IAAF Games has been cancelled for 2019.

We report yinner decide!