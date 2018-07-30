Former Senator Hon. Telator Strachan has passed away



Nassau – Bahamas Press is reporting this morning the passing of former Senator Hon. Telator Strachan. She was a woman dedicated to the development of our nation and a strong advocate for the advancement of women in our national life.

The Mother of Former Cabinet Minister and MP Melanie Griffin was a trailblazer who tirelessly defended the causes of the poor and voiceless. She was a successful straw vendor who led protests during the perilous transition of our march towards majority rule. She was legendary, beautiful in spirit.

Bahamas Press extends our deepest condolences to the family and most importantly former Cabinet Minister Melanie Griffin.

Rest Eternal Grant Unto Her O Lord – AMEN!

