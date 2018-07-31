BP has now identified the 59th homicide victim in the Bacardi Road Park shooting incident on Friday….



Nassau – Bahamas Press is following up on that homicide near Bacardi Road Park in Western Carmichael Road where several males were shot on Friday, 27th July, 2018.

BP has now identified the 59th homicide victim to be small business contractor, Kareem Hepburn, age 33 of North Eleuthera.

It was on Friday evening when we reported how Hepburn was in a vehicle with two other men when an armed male who opened fire on them, injuring two of them before making good his escape. Hepburn died at the scene.

Now it would be interesting to note that this is the second small contractor shot and killed in that same area in just weeks.

Back in early June Venice Bay resident, Saintonas Jonas aka “Scratch”, was fatally shot when a man walked up to him and asked for $1, then turned around and fatally shot him in the face. He too died on the scene.

Police must now be concerned with what is happening in that section of the capital?

