DANGEROUS DRUG ARREST – GRAND BAHAMA



Freeprt – Samuel Williams age 35 years of Hawksbill, Grand Bahama was arrested on Friday 27th July 2018 for Possession of Dangerous Drugs with the intent to Supply.

He was arraigned before Magistrate Renkin Johnson in Magistrate Court #3 on Monday 30th July 2018, where he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 30 months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Service.

We report yinner decide!