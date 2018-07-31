RBDF Recovers Stolen Vessel with RBDF Drone



Nassau – The Royal Bahamas Defence Force tracked and recovered a stolen vessel earlier this morning.

After receiving information from the Lyford Cay Security of a 21-ft blue and white open-hull pleasure craft being stolen from the Lyford Cay Marina around 3:00 a.m. this morning, a search was immediately conducted by Marines from the Defence Force Commando Squadron.

The search and recovery exercise later became a joint operation when the Royal Bahamas Police Force informed the Defence Force of the craft’s location in the Seabreeze area. The Marines, aided by the Defence Force’s Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), were then deployed to the area.

The stolen craft was spotted by the UAV operator in an isolated area within the Seabreeze Canal where it was recovered by the Marines at approximately 11:00 a.m. this morning. The craft was handed over to Police Officials for further investigation.

This is the second stolen vessel recovered by the Defence Force for the year. On April 8, quick response by Marines attached to the Defence Force’s Northern Command in Abaco recovered a stolen vessel found among the marshes of Central Abaco. The pleasure craft was recovered on the same day its owner reported it stolen from Hope Town.

Persons having information on illegal activities occurring within Bahamian waters or coastal areas can report them by calling the Defence Forces Tip Line at 1-242-424-9414

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force takes pride in safe-guarding the sovereignty and heritage of the country.