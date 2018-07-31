Two more die in accidents Monday morning, the fourth and fifth fatality in just four days…

POLICE INVESTIGATES 5 TRAFFIC FATALITIES in FOUR DAYS!!



Nassau – There is more death on the streets of the capital and it looks as if the fatalities are not letting up. Two more persons are victims Monday, the fourth and fifth in just four days.

Police tell us they are investigating both incidents, which occurred early Monday morning.

IN the first incident, according to reports, shortly before 3:00am, a male was walking on Carmichael Road in near to Gladstone Road when a vehicle, which left the scene, struck him. He was transported to hospital in serious condition, but was later pronounced dead. BP has not identified that victim. Some drivers believe they could knock down and kill others, particularly after that Sawyer boy on Labour Day struck and killed four women and has yet to be charged!

Police are appealing to members of the public, especially persons who were in the area of Carmichael and Gladstone Roads around the time of this incident, and may have information that can lead to identifying the vehicle and its driver, to call the Traffic Police Station at 397-8050/1 , Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (328-8477) OR 919-919. But they ain’t serious – Charge the Sawyer dude first!

In the second incident, according to reports, shortly before 3:00am, a male was leaving a business establishment on Carmichael Road in the vicinity of Popeye’s Restaurant when he walked into the path of an approaching vehicle and was struck. He was transported to hospital in serious condition and he, too, was later pronounced dead.

The driver, however, in this incident remained on scene and is assisting with this investigation.

We report yinner decide!