We have homicide #60 in the Burial Ground Corner tonight



Nassau – Bahamas Press is now reporting we have a homicide investigation unfolding off East Street north..

Police are now presently on the scene of a shooting incident at Burial Ground Corner off East Street. A man is confirmed dead. The victim is we are learning is known in the area as “American Boy”. He is believed to be somewhere in his early 40s.

Sources tell us the victim was shot.

BP is also learning that sometime last year his girlfriend was also found dead in an apartment.

