Government’s tax policies could damage the Bahamas’ global investment image and in the long-term hurt Bahamians for years to come investors tells Minnis Government!

Will the Government listen THE PEOPLE and Investors? Investors are now concern that the Minnis Government does not know what the hell they are doing!



Nassau – Serious and damning contents of a letter sent to the Minnis Administration from potential investors proves that the weak, poor and silly financial direction of the country designed by the Minnis Government is having riveting consequences for the Bahamas around the world.

Contents of that communication to Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest and copied to Cabinet Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar is a telling on and could run scores of investors out of the Bahamas.

The details prove that all hope is lost when it comes to contacting Prime Minister Hubert Minnis on the issues. The PM is not listening. His Cabinet is lost and now the investment community could just pack their bags and say farewell to the sunny Bahamas.

The letter dated July 30th written by Chairman Henry Lodge III of the Lyford Cay Property Owners Association {1971} Limited, spoke to the grave concerns investors and homeowners are now facing with the present government’s failure to consult and strategically plan for the future growth and development of the Country. The Minnis Government never had a plan and it is no surprise investors are feeling the pinch!

Now BP will not publish the contents in its entirety. We want the FNM government to tell the people of the Bahamas what investors are really saying about the ‘wutless’ reckless leadership now in charge of the Bahamas. But if the Cabinet fails to outline these concerns then Bahamas Press will be left with no choice but let you “Da People” see what investors are saying and have said about the LOST Minnis Regime.

Here is a brief section of the letter and we will leave the Administration to tell yinner the rest. These days it looks like only BP does be paying attention in Cabinet. Only we do our research over Cabinet Letters and Communications and here is just one.

The Letter READS in this section the following:



We report yinner decide!