Police investigates now the 6th traffic fatality in five days…

POLICE INVESTIGATES TRAFFIC FATALITY



Nassau – Police in New Providence are investigating a traffic accident which has left an adult male dead, Tuesday, 31st July, 2018.

According to reports, shortly after 5:00pm, a traffic accident occurred on Sutton Street off Kemp Road, involving a white Ford E350 van and a red and black SYM Motor cycle.

The driver of the motorcycle who sustained serious injuries, was transported to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the van who was not injured, remained on scene and is assisting police with Police with this investigation.

Since the Sawyer dude jumped out of his car and killed four women and has nothing happened him it looks like knocking people down is a new form of killing!

We report yinner decide!