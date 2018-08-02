Rudy Meadows and Family Pay a Courtesy Call on the Prime Minister

Look what Minnis does all day! Ya think he reads these books?



NASSAU, The Bahamas — Mr. Rudy Meadows and his family paid a joint courtesy call on Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Hubert Minnis and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Peter Turnquest at the Office of the Prime Minister, Cecil Wallace-Whitfield Building, Monday, July 30, 2018.

The family presented two children’s books “Little Ladena: Island Girl Let’s Meet LaDena” and “Ladena and the Color Pink” by Mr. Meadows’ daughter Tiffany D. Meadows and Illustrated by Audra Lovely.

(BIS Photos/Yontalay Bowe)