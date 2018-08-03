CDU Officer charged today with drugs!



Nassau – Today police charged a fellow officer from the Central Detective Unit for the possession of dangerous drugs with intent supply.

Police officer Mario Newbold was arraigned this afternoon.

It is alleged that shortly before 1:00pm, Thursday, 2nd August 2018 Drug Enforcement Officers, conducted a search of a charter aircraft at LPIA, with six persons onboard. On checking the suitcase believed to be the property of the officer, three (3) kilos of suspected cocaine were discovered. The weight of Cocaine: 8 lbs with a street value of $53,000.00.

Imagine that; you have a government job with a sure pension and now greed and corruption gat ya caught with a suitcase of drugs. What is this?

We report yinner decide.